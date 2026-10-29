(10-29-26) Bruins-Blues Gameday Lineup

“I would just encourage them and to remember that there's 72 games left in the season,” he said. “This is a group with a lot of new faces that's only played 12 games together. From someone who's been here 4-5 years now, the feeling that we've had this early in the season about when we're at our best how good we play has been a different feeling. It seems this team has a different tone to it and when we're going at our best, it's a different feel. It's like we can truly play with anybody. We took it to the Eastern Conference finalists from last year last night. Obviously they're missing some guys but that game wasn't even close territorially. I would just encourage them to remember that there's a lot of games left in the season and I would encourage them to watch too. I think if you would have watched the game last night, you would understand we did everything we could to try and put her in the back of net. Sometimes you run into nights like that, but I don't know if there's much else I can say. Be like us, stick to the process and it's coming.”