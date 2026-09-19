(9-19-26) Stars-Blues Preseason Gameday Lineup

“I think it’s always different with what do you have up front,” Montgomery said. “Do you have enough offense where you’re just going to look for checkers and grinders? Or are you lacking offense where maybe you bring in a guy that’s had some skill to go up in the second line and you have one guy that’s going to be a grinder. It’s not your typical guys you’re just looking for that are going to be just physical guys and other attributes would be can they play center and can they play wing? Can they win draws? Do they penalty kill or do they power play? It all depends on the makeup of your team and I just love the fact that we’ve got a lot of different elements that we can choose from right now. It’s very competitive.