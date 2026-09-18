St. Louis Blues Defenseman Cam Fowler Feels There's More To His Game Than What Was On Display Last Season

“It was definitely something that was unique for me the first time I met (Cronin), some of the things that we were working on in training camp there in Anaheim,” Fowler said. “I can honestly say the way that he approaches the game, especially from a defensive mindset and working with the ‘D’, that stuff, if we get more and more comfortable with it will help us defensively as a team and individually. There are times, if you guys are watching, you’ll see some of the things that we’re doing, it’s definitely unique to hockey but it’s a lot about body position, making sure that our shoulders are staying square and that we’re in between the player and the net and making sure that we’re not giving up easy opportunities. Those are big, key factors for him and something that we’ll really be working on in training camp.”