(9-24-26) Blackhawks-Blues Gameday Lineup

“The camp coming in, you know it’s short,” Dean said. “You obviously think about that coming in and in the practices and in the games, just try to do what I can. I think I have some skill and when there’s plays to be made, I try and make those but I also play hard, I like th be physical. I think that’s something I’ve definitely brought into my game, especially last year and stuff like that a little bit more, getting hits and stuff like that. It’s the fun part too. You feel more engaged and stuff like that, and depending on the game part, some games go one way. If you’re not contributing that way, then you start being a little more physical. I think that’s just kind of the mindset that I’ve had and camp’s been fun.