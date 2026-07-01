Berggren Re-Signs With Blues
Forward, claimed off waivers from the Detroit Red Wings last season, gets a one-year, $2 million contract
ST. LOUIS -- Jonatan Berggren is staying put.
The St. Louis Blues winger re-signed with the club on Wednesday, getting a one-year contract for $2 million after the team and player did not come to terms in time to receive a qualifying offer on Monday at 4 p.m. (CT).
Blues general manager Alexander Steen sounded line someone who was confident that the forward, despite getting unrestricted free agency status as of Wednesday despite missing the QO deadline, would be retained.
The Blues came through with the forward, who was claimed off waivers from the Detroit Red Wings on December 16, 2025.
The 25-year-old played in 36 games for the Blues last season and had 16 points (six goals, 10 assists). He also played in 15 games for the Red Wings and posted six points (two goals, four assists).
"Berggren was more about the deadline," Steen said Tuesday. "We didn’t feel like we were going to get it done before then, but we’ve been in communication with both him and his agent. We’re hopeful that we can get something done and he can continue to grow as a player with the Bluenote on.
"He’s got high offensive vision. I enjoy watching him play. He has a unique ability. You can almost see when he sees the pass when it’s about to open up and then he presents it at the right time with the right weight with minimum amount of complication to it. And it goes fast. He picks it up fast. If he finds the offensive play to be a little bit on the risky side, he knows the time to score and he’ll revert to something else. He’s not a big risk guy, but he does have that offensive creativity. I think towards the end of the season last season it wasn’t easy because of the amount of bodies we had and what we were looking to accomplish with the last part of the season, but I thought that he really stepped up his all-around game. Defensively, he was very sound. We like him as a player. I know Monty and his coaching staff like him as a player."
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