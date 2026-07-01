Berggren Re-Signs With Blues

"He’s got high offensive vision. I enjoy watching him play. He has a unique ability. You can almost see when he sees the pass when it’s about to open up and then he presents it at the right time with the right weight with minimum amount of complication to it. And it goes fast. He picks it up fast. If he finds the offensive play to be a little bit on the risky side, he knows the time to score and he’ll revert to something else. He’s not a big risk guy, but he does have that offensive creativity. I think towards the end of the season last season it wasn’t easy because of the amount of bodies we had and what we were looking to accomplish with the last part of the season, but I thought that he really stepped up his all-around game. Defensively, he was very sound. We like him as a player. I know Monty and his coaching staff like him as a player."