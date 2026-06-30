Steen Introduced As 12th GM In Blues History, Ready to Hit Ground Running

"Hockey’s been my biggest passion since I was young,” Steen said. “I’ve always seen hockey as a part of my life but was not sure what that would look like after my career. I think during your career, you’re so invested in what you’re doing. You kind of live in your player bubble and don’t really think outside that. There wasn’t really much on my mind other than I knew I wanted to have it part of my life when I was retired. As conversations grew, I’m extremely passionate about the St. Louis Blues. We’ve shared so many memories and incredible experiences as a group here. The values and culture that Doug wanted to set here in St. Louis when we started out together here in 2010. The support and hockey-first mindset of our ownership group, my creative appreciation for this city and when you’ve lived here as long as you have, you grow an understanding a history of the organization, the teams that have played here, I’ve really always felt attached to that. As this grew, it became more and more enticing and to know that I would have the mentorship and leadership of (chairman and owner) Tom (Stillman) and Doug with me through this process as I was getting ready for this, it felt very comfortable, very familiar with. … For me, it was an opportunity I was really looking forward to and I was excited about."