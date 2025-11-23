Blues Forward Cleared Unconditional Waivers, Signs With Canadiens

Alexandre Texier cleared unconditional waivers on Sunday and signed a one-year contract according to his agent Dan Milstein for a reported $1 million with the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday:

Texier became an unrestricted free agent after the forward refused an assignment to Springfield of the American Hockey League and was placed on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract.

The 26-year-old was initially placed on regular waivers after the St. Louis Blues activated Jake Neighbours off injured reserve on Thursday, creating a roster spot for him and the Blues designated Texier a non-roster player.

Texier, who had one assist in eight games this season, was placed on waivers and went unclaimed by 1 p.m. (CT) on Friday and was assigned to the Thunderbirds but did not report, thus was put on unconditional waivers for purpose to terminate the remainder of a two-year, $4.2 million $2.1 million average annual value) contract signed June 28, 2024 when the Blues acquired Texier from the Columbus Blue Jackets for a 2025 fourth-round pick. The $2.1 million cap hit officially comes off the books.

There had been reports that Texier had multiple suitors -- from the Eastern Conference mainly -- interested in his services but that the Montreal Canadiens were the favorites to sign him.

“For ‘Tex,’ he's an outstanding young man and just didn't find any kind of path this year to consistently stay in the lineup,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said on Thursday.

Texier will end his Blues tenure having played 39 games, including 31 last season, and finished with 12 points (six goals, six assists).

