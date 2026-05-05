Blues Prospect Adam Jiricek Eliminated From OHL Playoffs; Justin Carbonneau Set For Game 7

St. Louis Blues prospect Adam Jiricek has been eliminated from the OHL playoffs, while Justin Carbonneau is set for a Game 7 showdown in the QMJHL conference finals.
One St. Louis Blues prospect has been eliminated from the CHL playoffs, while another has a chance to move on to the finals tonight.
Last night, Adam Jiricek and the Brantford Bulldogs were defeated 5-0 by the Barrie Colts in the OHL conference finals. The Bulldogs held a 3-1 series lead before dropping three consecutive games to lose the series.
The Bulldogs were among the favorites, if not the favorites, to win the OHL Championship and move on to the Memorial Cup. The Bulldogs made several trades for top talent around the league, but ultimately, they weren’t able to get it done.
Jiricek’s 2025-26 playoffs ended with seven goals and 22 points in 15 games. His OHL career is now finished, as he will join the Blues organization next season in the NHL, or with the Springfield Thunderbirds in the AHL.
Jiricek’s career OHL totals are 23 goals and 48 assists for 71 points in 83 games.
As for Justin Carbonneau and the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, they forced a Game 7 after Carbonneau scored with 0.5 seconds remaining in the third period of Game 6.
Carbonneau has notched nine goals and 20 points in 16 playoff games, leading his team in points. The Armada will need Carbonneau at his best tonight to defeat the Moncton Wildcats and move on to the QMJHL finals.
Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. EST.
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