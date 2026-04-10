Colton Parayko Selected As Blues' 2025-26 King Clancy Trophy Nominee

Colton Parayko has been selected as the St. Louis Blues 2025-26 King Clancy Trophy nominee.
The NHL unveiled their 2025-26 King Clancy Trophy nominees on Friday, with veteran defenseman Colton Parayko selected for the St. Louis Blues.
The King Clancy Trophy goes “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”
Each team nominated a player who best fit the criteria.
A committee including NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, former winners of the King Clancy Trophy and past winners of the former NHL Foundation Player Award will consider a nominee’s inspiration, involvement and positive impact on their community. They will then take a vote to determine the winner.
Whoever gets the most votes wins not only the award but also a $25,000 donation to a charity or charities of their choice. The winner can even choose to have his team receive a grant of up to $20,000 from the NHL to help organize an activation supporting his humanitarian cause.
Kelly Chase in 1997-98 is the only Blues player to win this award.
“Since arriving in St. Louis in 2015, Parayko has built a reputation that extends far beyond his play on the blue line. He remains a familiar face at St. Louis Children’s Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House, while also supporting a wide range of charitable efforts both locally and in his home province of Alberta.
In 2021, Parayko expanded his commitment to giving back by launching Project 55, a foundation focused on supporting hospitalized children and their families. The initiative provides both financial assistance and emotional support, and over the past several years has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to help families navigating difficult circumstances.
Project 55 also creates memorable experiences designed to lift spirits during challenging times. Throughout the season, Parayko hosts patients and their families at Blues home games at Enterprise Center, offering an all-inclusive experience that includes game tickets, team gear, and a postgame meet-and-greet.”
In addition to the 32-year-old’s off-ice work, he’s posted three goals and 17 points in 73 games this season, claimed a silver medal with Team Canada at the Olympics, and will reach 800 career NHL games if he plays in each of the Blues’ remaining games.
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