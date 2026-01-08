Dalibor Dvorsky Gives St. Louis Blues Five Olympians

Slovakia announced on Thursday that St. Louis Blues forward Dalibor Dvorsky has been named to its roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, giving the Blues a total of five Olympians.

Slovakia will open tournament play against Finland on Wednesday, February 11, at 9:40 a.m. (CT).

The 20-year-old Dvorsky, who was selected with the 10th pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, has nine points (six goals, three assists) in 34 games during his rookie season; he joins Jordan Binnington and Colton Parayko (Canada), Philip Broberg (Sweden) and Pius Suter (Switzerland) to represent their respective countries in Italy.

The Zvolen, Slovakia native has represented his country at the 2025 U-20 World Junior Championship where he served as captain and was named one of the team’s Top 3 Players.

Dvorsky was also selected to the tournament All-Star team at the 2023 U-18 WJC while he led Slovakia to the gold medal in Division 1 of the 2022 U-18 WJC.

