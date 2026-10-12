Dylan Peterson Set To Make NHL Debut With St. Louis Blues

“At the end of the day, it’s your first NHL game. No matter what I say, you’re still going to be nervous, and you’re still going to live off all the adrenaline. You’ve kind of just got to let him figure it out, let him ride the wave and enjoy the experience. There’s no sense in filling him with a whole bunch of information and so on. It only happens once and it only happens once for him and his family. I’m here if he needs anything; I already told him that, but enjoy the whole process. It goes by fast.”