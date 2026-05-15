Holloway Scores For Canada In Debut At World Championship

Holloway, 24, gave Canada a 3-2 lead in the second period on a short side wrister from the high slot after Sweden had tied the game after falling behind 2-0:
Holloway, who skated on a line with Blues Stanley Cup champion and Nashville Predators center Ryan O'Reilly, who also scored, and Gabriel Vilardi (Winnipeg Jets), finished the game with three shots on goal and a plus-1 in 12:35 of ice time.
Blues center Robert Thomas assisted on Canada's first goal scored by John Tavares (Toronto Maple Leafs) in the first period:
Thomas, who centered a line with Tavares and Dylan Cozens (Ottawa Senators), played 12:27 and was a plus-1 with two shots on goal.
Oskar Sundqvist was Sweden's third line center and played 16:24 with a shot on goal and a munis-2.
Love Harenstam, a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, was the extra goalie and did not suit up.
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