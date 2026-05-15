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Holloway Scores For Canada In Debut At World Championship

Lou Korac
6h
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Lou Korac
6h
Updated at May 15, 2026, 22:23
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Blues forward scored in second period, Thomas adds assist in 5-3 win over Sundqvist, Sweden; former Blue O'Reilly also scores for Canadians

Dylan Holloway made his debut on the international level a good one.

The St. Louis Blues winger, who recently signed a contract extension that will average $7.75 million per season over five years, scored for Canada at the IIHF World Championship in a 5-3 win over Sweden in Switzerland on Friday.

Holloway, 24, gave Canada a 3-2 lead in the second period on a short side wrister from the high slot after Sweden had tied the game after falling behind 2-0:

Holloway, who skated on a line with Blues Stanley Cup champion and Nashville Predators center Ryan O'Reilly, who also scored, and Gabriel Vilardi (Winnipeg Jets), finished the game with three shots on goal and a plus-1 in 12:35 of ice time.

Blues center Robert Thomas assisted on Canada's first goal scored by John Tavares (Toronto Maple Leafs) in the first period:

Thomas, who centered a line with Tavares and Dylan Cozens (Ottawa Senators), played 12:27 and was a plus-1 with two shots on goal.

Oskar Sundqvist was Sweden's third line center and played 16:24 with a shot on goal and a munis-2.

Love Harenstam, a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, was the extra goalie and did not suit up.

St. Louis Blues forward played significant role in getting Swiss off to solid start in tournament played in home country
thehockeynews.comSuter Nets Goal, Assist For Host Switzerland In 3-1 Win Over USA At World ChampionshipSt. Louis Blues forward played significant role in getting Swiss off to solid start in tournament played in home country

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