Logan Mailloux's Injury Comes At A Tough Time After Strong Training Camp For St. Louis Blues

With general manager Alexander Steen announcing on Monday morning that defensemen Logan Mailloux and Tyler Tucker will each start off the season on injured reserve – Mailloux will be re-evaluated in eight weeks after having a procedure Sunday on his right hand and Tucker being out week-to-week with a right knee injury that will require a second opinion – the Blues have options that they feel will hopefully make for a seamless transition after recalling Adam Jiricek, a first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, and claiming Justin Barron off waivers from the Nashville Predators.