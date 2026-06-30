Report: Blues Qualify McMichael, Don't Issue QO's To Berggren, Kessel

As does Kessel, 26, who was a fifth-round pick by the Blues in 2020 who was playing on a two-year, $1.6 million contract ($800,000 average annual value) and had two goals and an assist in 29 games last season. But with the addition of Brandon Carlo in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, Theo Lindstein getting more and more ice time as the year progressed last season and potential of Adam Jiricek, their first-round pick in 2024, knocking on the NHL door in St. Louis, Kessel was falling down the chain and apparently off the ladder.