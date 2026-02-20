Report: Insider Believes Jordan Kyrou Won't Be With The St. Louis Blues In 2026-27

“I’d be surprised if Kyrou was a member of the Blues next season,” said Pagnotta.
He’s not certain whether it will happen before the trade deadline or in the off-season, but he believes Kyrou is open to being traded and would waive his no-trade clause for the right situation.
Kyrou has struggled production-wise this season, with 13 goals and 32 points in 47 games. However, Kyrou has turned it around recently. In his last eight games before the Olympic break, the 27-year-old notched five goals and 12 points.
Kyrou will generate plenty of interest on the trade market if/when he becomes available. The Blues’ season is continuing to dwindle, and it’s almost a guarantee that they will be sellers.
Throughout the season, we’ve seen names like Brayden Schenn, Justin Faulk, Robert Thomas, Jordan Binnington, and Pius Suter, alongside Kyrou, placed on trade boards.
Kyrou has spent his entire NHL career with the Blues. Kyrou was selected by the Blues in the second round (35th overall) in the 2016 NHL draft. In 463 games, Kyrou has notched 163 goals and 364 points.
The price to acquire Kyrou will be high, given his skill set and the control he brings. He is currently in the third year of an eight-year, $8.125-million contract he signed in 2022.
