St. Louis Blues 2026 NHL Draft Targets At Pick No. 11: Wyatt Cullen

As we continue to look at the 2026 NHL draft targets for the St. Louis Blues, today, we take a look at a dynamic and possibly still growing forward in Wyatt Cullen.
If the St. Louis Blues are looking to maximize skill at pick No. 11, look no further than forward Wyatt Cullen.
Cullen is a dynamic offensive forward who is one of the most interesting players in the 2026 NHL draft class.
Cullen is the son of former NHL player Matt Cullen, and while that alone is interesting, the most intriguing element of his game is his recent growth spurt. In the past year or two, Cullen has grown several inches, and although wherever you read might post a different height, the upcoming NHL combine will soon confirm his height.
At the moment, Cullen is listed between six feet and 6-foot-2.
But outside of the shocking growth spurt, Cullen is an outstanding playmaker.
Playing with the USNDTP this season, Cullen posted 16 goals and 45 points in 40 games, and in USHL action with NTDP, Cullen posted six goals and 16 points in 15 games. At the U-18s with Team USA, Cullen posted three goals and a team-leading nine points in five games. His nine points ranked third in the tournament, as two players tied with 12 points.
Cullen’s game revolves around his skating. He is fast and agile, using his edge work to create space and protect the puck. He is a dynamic playmaker, always looking to make passes into high-danger areas.
Cullen’s skating is matched by his deceptive hands, which make him a threat in transition. Blending the ability to create offense in transition and on the cycle can make Cullen a very effective NHL player. While both elements need polishing, it’s not uncommon for a player as young as Cullen.
In fact, Cullen is one of the youngest players in the draft and narrowly made the cutoff, as he was born on Sept. 8, 2008, missing it by seven days.
The final part of Cullen’s game is that a scout believes he might be best deployed as a center. According to the Daily Faceoff’s Steven Ellis, he spoke to a scout who said, “(I was) talking to scouts that actually thought he was a center based off of how proficient he is in his own zone, how much time he spends there stealing the puck off guys to then just find out he’s actually a winger surprised a few people. That’s how good a game he has.”
The Blues are in desperate need of a highly skilled and possibly game-breaking forward. Cullen comes with less certainty than wingers like Gavin McKenna or Ivar Stenberg, but with three first-round selections, the Blues can take a gamble on Cullen’s upside.
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