St. Louis Blues NHL Prospect Rankings: No. 7, Milton Gastrin

Coming in at No. 7 on our top 10 St. Louis Blues prospects is another recently acquired forward in Milton Gastrin.
As the anticipation for the 2026-27 NHL season grows, TheHockeyNews.com will be taking a look at the top 10 prospects in the St. Louis Blues' system, with versatile Swedish forward Milton Gastrin coming in at the seventh spot.
The players in this ranking do not have extensive NHL experience and are all 23 and under. Therefore, players like Jimmy Snuggerud, Dalibor Dvorsky, and Logan Mailloux, among others, won't feature in this ranking for those reasons.
The order of these rankings reflects a mix of their ceilings and potential, as well as how they've performed over the past year with their respective clubs.
Gastrin and Buchelnikov, two prospects acquired in trades, could have easily been swapped, but Gastrin is just 19 years old and brings a more well-rounded game than Buchelnikov does.
Gastrin was originally a second-round pick (37th overall) of the Washington Capitals in the 2025 NHL draft. The Blues acquired him, alongside Connor McMichael and a first-round pick, in a deal that sent Jordan Kyrou to the Capitals.
While McMichael and the first-round pick, which was used to select Maddox Dagenais, feel like the best part of the return, there is a real possibility that Gastrin turns out to be just as important an acquisition as any player in this deal.
Playing in the HockeyAllsvenskan this past season, Gastrin posted 10 goals and 24 points in 39 games with MoDo Hockey. Gastrin signed his entry-level contract with the Capitals last summer and was loaned back to Sweden for the season.
Additionally, Gastrin will almost assuredly make Team Sweden's World Junior Championship roster once again, but this time around he'll play a more prominent role.
Gastrin was part of Sweden's gold medal-winning team but played as a depth forward, skating in six games without recording any points. With players like Anton Frondell, Ivar Stenberg, and Viggo Bjorck all possibly playing in the NHL, Sweden will need players like Gastrin to step into bigger roles.
In all, Gastrin is a two-way center with the versatility to play on the wing. His ability to play center or on the wing will be important as he attempts to crack the Blues' lineup. The Blues aren't short on center prospects, but if Gastrin can play both positions, he'll find time in the lineup eventually.
Offensively, Gastrin is more of a playmaker than a shooter, but with his 6-foot-1 frame, he has shown he can get to dangerous areas of the ice to score as well.
There's real NHL middle six upside within Gastrin, but it's up to the Blues to get him there.
St. Louis Blues Prospect Rankings:
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