Three Players Who May Have Played Their Final Game For The St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues need to get younger and offload underperforming veterans. Today, we'll look at three players who may have played their final game with the organization.
The St. Louis Blues are in a transitional period.
The Blues have veterans like Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou, Pavel Buchnevich, Colton Parayko, Cam Fowler, and Jordan Binnington, but they also have youngsters like Dylan Holloway, Jimmy Snuggerud, Jake Neighbours, Dalibor Dvorsky, Otto Stenberg, Justin Carbonneau, Philip Broberg, Theo Lindstein and Adam Jiricek.
They have to decide whether to lean into their youth and let them develop, or remain competitive by adding veterans.
Based on most reports and the tone used by Doug Armstrong and Alexander Steen, the Blues are trending towards a youth movement.
With that set to occur, today we are going to look at three Blues players who may have played their final game with the organization.
Oskar Sundqvist, C
Oskar Sundqvist has had two separate stints with the Blues, but his most recent stint has been disappointing. Sundqvist was dealt to the Detroit Red Wings during the 2021-22 season and didn’t return until the 2023-24 season. Prior to being traded, Sundqvist was a difference-maker in the bottom six, using his size and his two-way game to be effective.
He was able to chip in offensively when needed and was vital to their success during the 2019 Stanley Cup win.
Upon returning, Sundqvist hasn’t really been able to factor into any team success. In three seasons, he’s scored just 17 goals and 58 points in 190 games. But more importantly, he hasn’t been as potent defensively.
It’s time for the two to go their separate ways, and whether Sundqvist finds another home in the NHL or returns to Sweden is undetermined.
Jordan Kyrou, RW
Outside the 2025-26 season, Jordan Kyrou has been a consistent producer for the Blues, but the team has been waiting for him to take his game to another level, and he just hasn’t done it.
His defensive game has taken strides, particularly in the past two seasons, receiving Selke Trophy votes in both campaigns. But the Blues have felt they needed to part ways for several years now, and after an 18-goal, 46-point campaign, it looks like the writing is on the wall for Kyrou.
No doubt there will be plenty of suitors for Kyrou, and if he truly has played his final game with the organization, he leaves as a mature player who has shown he can be consistent.
Jordan Binnington, G
Jordan Binnington and the Blues’ story is a great example of how each path to the NHL is different, but also that it’s a harsh business.
Binnington’s ascension during the 2018-19 season from AHL netminder to Stanley Cup-winning goaltender is a feel-good story, but now, heading into the 2026 season, Binnington has lost that level with the Blues, and at 32 years old, it’s time to move on.
Joel Hofer stole the crease from Binnington after Binnington posted career-worst numbers in 2025-26. Due to his reputation and strong performances with Team Canada at recent best-on-best tournaments, Binnington still has high trade value that the Blues must cash in on.
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