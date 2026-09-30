Tyler Tucker Undergoes Surgery On Right Knee, Will Be Re-Evaluated In Six Weeks

"Yeah, we've discussed that, but at the end of the day this is going to be a coaching decision and then we'll continue to have conversations on a daily basis on where he's at," Steen said of Jiricek. "... "Just him playing his game. What we like about him is he's excited to play hockey. I love the fact that he brings the same excitement to both the offensive side and the play without the puck. He's very eager to learn. It seems like he picks things up quickly. From the start of rookie camp, where he was, every day it felt like he was growing. Not just getting more and more comfortable, but he was almost calming his play and bringing out his strengths consistently. I thought he had a tremendous camp, so we're excited to see what he can do."