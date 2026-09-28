Disappointment Of Being Sent Down Quickly Turned To Elation For St. Louis Blues 2024 First-Round Pick Adam Jiricek

“The levels that he’s played at so far, he can get away with holding onto pucks and moving pucks, skating with pucks longer. When you’re in the NHL on the power play, the puck should move faster than any player, it always has, and he’s got to learn to learn to get to the middle of the ice and be a little more stationary and let his puck skills and deception with the puck … instead of moving all over the place at the blue line, he should move it and get to the middle and make the power play go from the middle of the ice. That’s something that people have to learn.”