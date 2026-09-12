Dillon Dube Understands Opinions Will Vary On His Reinstatement To NHL, Wants To Earn Another Chance To Prove His Worth As Person, Player On Ice

Forward, among five 2018 Canada World Junior Players accused of sexual assault eight years ago before being acquitted, will get chance at return to NHL after signing one year contract with St. Louis Blues
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Opinions have been cast. Some are fine with second chances, others are not. In the case of Dillon Dube, who signed a one-year, $850,000 one-way contract with the St. Louis Blues on July 1, he’s respecting those that doubt his ability to move on from the scandal involved allegations of a group sexual assault by five members of the 2018 Canada gold-medal-winning team junior hockey team that triggering a criminal trial in 2025.
Dube, 28, who came to the Blues organization on a professional tryout before signing with Springfield of the American Hockey League last season who had 37 points (20 goals, 17 assists) in 46 regular-season games and eight points (five goals, three assists) in 12 Calder Cup playoff games, just wants to keep putting two feet forward after Dube, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Michael McLeod and Cal Foote were all acquitted after a judge ruled that the legal burden of proof for non-consent was not met beyond a reasonable doubt.
Dube has been trying to reform his character and doing all he can to be just a hockey player while putting his best foot forward; he addressed what the recent past has been like and wanting to put his best in front of him.
“I think so. I've gone to therapy the last three years and continue to do it,” Dube said. “The team here, especially too, I just want to be a good person throughout each and every day and support my teammates. It's been a nice refresher last year going into Springfield, being able to bring that and really bond with the group of guys down there.
“It's been good (being in St. Louis). I've been here for a little while now -- about a week and a half -- so it's been good.”
Blues fans have had mixed emotions since the signing was announced, and even going back to when Dube, who played six seasons with the Calgary Flames before being suspended indefinitely by the league until getting reinstated after the acquittal, came on board with the Thunderbirds.
It’s been a touchy subject, one that general manager Alex Steen addressed diligently.
“Dillon came into our organization last year, and we’ve gotten to know him a lot better throughout that time frame,” Steen said. “We’re well aware of (the trial). The thing that’s impressed us with Dillon is his openness toward that. He approaches it with a sincerity and humility. His teammates and coaching staff have shared what their experiences with him were. He wants to be a positive influence. He’s had a positive impact on (Springfield).
“When you get to know him more and more, his interactions with his teammates, he wants to bring out the best version of himself on a daily basis, and he actively tries to bring out the best version of his teammates as well. Since I got here in St. Louis, the organization has always been a second-chance organization, and this is Dillon’s opportunity, and we feel confident in giving it to him -- to fight for a spot on our team next year.”
Hearing those words made for a comforting transition after not knowing what to expect.
“I think coming in, I was a bit nervous with them,” Dube admitted. “I didn't know much about St. Louis or Springfield to start, but right away with talking to them and the opportunity to come here, I said I wanted to be a good teammate and bring my best every day for them. From the first day, they just supported me the whole way. It's been a lot of fun to be here and I'm excited to be back. But a lot of it was trying to be a good person every day and help the young guys out.”
Dube understands he can’t control how fans feel about him, good or bad. So he’s just going to do the best he can moving forward to be the best version of himself.
“I respect everybody's opinion on this, for sure,” he said. “But for me, I'm just trying to bring my best and control what I can from here on out. I want to dive into the St. Louis culture. I learned a lot of it last year in Springfield, but I want to dive into it even most this year and just really be a part of this community here. I'm really looking forward and trying to bring that everyday.”
Dube, whose best season with the Flames was 2022-23 when he posted 45 points (18 goals, 27 assists) in 82 games, realizes that there will be those that feel he doesn’t deserve another opportunity, doesn’t deserve to be here. So he will try his best to win them over with his present and future character and his play on the ice.
“I respect their opinion towards this, but I'm just trying to move forward and trying to help this organization any way I can, whether it's here or Springfield,” Dube said. “My goal is to make the team here, but I just want to bring the best of myself and hopefully I can help other guys out as well.
“It was a tough situation for everybody involved. It was hard for my family. I went through some growing throughout it, like I said going to therapy for three years. Now it's turning it to the opportunity that I have here in St. Louis, bringing my best and being ready for what I can do as a good teammate here. I'm just excited for the future here and moving forward.”
The therapy sessions have, “been a lot there that I've talked about and I'll just kind of keep that to myself, to best honest, because it's between us. But yeah, that's something that I'm proud that I've done throughout these years and I'm going to continue to do it.”
A lot can happen for a person in eight years, and in Dube’s case, a lot has happened. Some in a positive light, some humbling, some not.
“My dad got diagnosed with cancer. My dad passed away pretty much a year ago, so I've been learning a lot,” Dube said. ‘I'm super close with my family and they've supported me through this a lot and I just want to put my best foot forward for them.
“I think I've matured a lot as a person. I'm married now. I'm really close to my family with everything we've gone (through), especially with my dad here recently too. I've matured as a person and become really close with my family throughout it.”
Hart, who played for the Philadelphia Flyers before being suspended before signing with the Vegas Golden Knights upon reinstatement, received a mix of support and fierce backlash, particularly on the road in Stanley Cup Final games against the Carolina Hurricanes in North Carolina when chants of, “no means no” could be heard loudly and clearly.
Similar reactions could be coming to Dube and Formenton, who just this past week signed a one-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers.
“I can't focus on that,” Dube said. “I think for me, I'm trying to dive into the St. Louis culture here and try to show St. Louis that I'm a hard working guy and I support my teammates. I'm just really trying to dive in and worry about this organization here.”
Dube knows there’s no guarantees as far as making the Blues roster for 2026-27. It’s a competitive group for the bottom nine forwards and more bodies than they can keep. Whatever happens, happens, but he wants people to know he’s just going to put his head down, work and let the chips fall where they may. An open mind will be optimal.
“Yeah it is. I think it’s just nice to be back at a camp and be a part of it with the guys,” Dube said. “I’m just going to go out there, work hard and see what happens. It’s one of those things that I can’t predict what’s going to happen, but I’m going to bring my best every day to give myself the best shot.
“There is (a lot of internal competition) for sure. It’s exciting for that. I think they’ve made some really good moves in the off-season and built it into a competitive team. That’s what you need. They want to take a step forward this year and I think you need that within the organization to push it.”
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