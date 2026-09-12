Dillon Dube Understands Opinions Will Vary On His Reinstatement To NHL, Wants To Earn Another Chance To Prove His Worth As Person, Player On Ice

“I think coming in, I was a bit nervous with them,” Dube admitted. “I didn't know much about St. Louis or Springfield to start, but right away with talking to them and the opportunity to come here, I said I wanted to be a good teammate and bring my best every day for them. From the first day, they just supported me the whole way. It's been a lot of fun to be here and I'm excited to be back. But a lot of it was trying to be a good person every day and help the young guys out.”