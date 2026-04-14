What Colin Ralph Will Bring To The Blues And Thunderbirds

While it is still no guarantee that Adam Jiricek, Theo Lindstein, and Logan Mailloux reach the levels some anticipate they will, if they meet expectations, the Blues will have three smooth-skating, puck-moving defensemen with plenty of offensive skill in their top four alongside Philip Broberg. As Parayko ages, they’ll need a replacement for him, and Ralph has the skill set to do so, rounding out the backend.