With St. Louis Blues Fourth Line, There's Always One Constant: Pius Suter, Who Leads By Example In Every Sense Of The Word

“I think for me, you do certain things that work out well, it goes well for you, the coaches trust you, you get more into games that way and I just stick with what’s been working for me over my career. That just kind of channels into that. There’s so many injuries or different situations. It’s just whoever you go out with, you need to read off guys. It’s a little bit of an adjustment sometimes and it takes a minute. But I’ve always been known that way.