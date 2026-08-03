Lightning 2026-27 Schedule Breakdown: Key Dates, Homestands and Challenges

The road to the 2027 Stanley Cup will begin at Madison Square Garden for the Tampa Bay Lightning, who will open the 2026-27 regular season against the New York Rangers on October 1. They’ll return to Tampa for their home opener against the Washington Capitals on October 3 at Benchmark International Arena.
Tampa Bay will face a busy start to the year, with the first Atlantic Division matchup coming against the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 3. The Lightning will also have two six-game homestands: the first from Nov. 14-27 and the second from Feb. 12-23.
December will be the team’s busiest month, with a season-high 15 games, including eight on the road and seven at home. The month opens with a first-round playoff rematch against the Montreal Canadiens, while seven of the 15 games will come against Atlantic Division opponents.
The schedule also features plenty of quick turnarounds. The Lightning have 13 sets of back-to-back games, tied for the third-most in the NHL with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils, San Jose Sharks and Seattle Kraken. The Pittsburgh Penguins lead the league with 15.
March will bring another demanding stretch with 14 games, including two separate four-game road trips. One of those trips will take the Lightning through Los Angeles, Anaheim, San Jose and Chicago over a six-day span.
Last season, the NHL schedule included a nearly three-week break (Feb. 6-25) for the 2026 Winter Olympics. This season, the midseason break will be much shorter, lasting just eight days from Feb. 4-11. The NHL’s All-Star Weekend is scheduled for Feb. 5-6 on Long Island.
Single-game tickets for the 2026-27 season will go on sale Friday, Aug. 14 at 10 a.m.