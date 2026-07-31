Lightning Single-Game Tickets for 2026-27 Season Go on Sale August 14

Tampa Bay Lightning fans will have the opportunity to secure their seats for the 2026-27 season when single-game tickets go on sale Friday, August 14 at 10 a.m.
The Lightning will begin the season on the road with a matchup against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, October 1. The upcoming season will feature an expanded 84-game regular-season schedule, with fans getting their first chance to watch the Lightning at Benchmark International Arena on Saturday, October 3, when Tampa Bay hosts the Washington Capitals.
The home opener will also mark a reunion for new Lightning defenseman John Carlson, who spent the majority of his career with the Capitals before signing a two-year contract with Tampa Bay this offseason.
Tampa Bay will play four preseason games ahead of the regular season, including two matchups against the Nashville Predators beginning Sept. 20 and two contests against the in-state rival Florida Panthers. The Lightning’s preseason schedule will conclude on Sept. 26.