'The Slant Is Incorrect' Brad Treliving Pushed Back On Criticism That The Maple Leafs Have Scaled Back How It Deals With Injuries

Brad Treliving: Yeah, and I get it. I understand the job sometimes is to dig into different areas of the organization. First and foremost, I’d say when we don't perform, we should take every bullet we deserve. But in this particular case, with this particular article, I just take issue with it. I stick up for our medical staff. I think the slant of the article is, quite frankly, completely incorrect.There was a gentleman here, Rich Rottenberg who was with the organization, left, and went on to Pittsburgh. He is a good man and did a good job, but his duties were basically a coordinated position. We promoted somebody into that position to oversee and coordinate the daily job description and duties of our medical staff. Quite frankly, we’ve added more staff this year than we had last year. The insinuation that we have cut back in any way, shape, or form in terms of the medical, the performance, or any of the care of our players is simply incorrect. It’s wrong. The gentleman quoted in the article is a previous staff member. I’ve been here two and a half years—going on my third. This individual, I’ve never met him. He hasn't been around to know the inner workings of our staff. I would put our medical team and the care our players get amongst the very best, not only in the NHL but in professional sports. We’ve added to our staff in terms of player-facing positions—the people that are touching the players and administering therapy to them. It’s something we take very seriously. If you asked any player that's come through Toronto, the care they get is second to none.When you look at the injuries, it’s a contact sport; you’re going to have them. But if you look at the numbers league-wide from October 1st to January 28th, you’ve got close to 100 more players on Injured Reserve this year than last year. I think it’s a result of a condensed schedule and more games being played in a shorter period. It has nothing to do with medical attention. The facts are: the medical care of our players will never be compromised. We’ve increased our staff, increased personnel, increased therapists, and increased our strength and conditioning program. Success on the ice—or lack thereof—is not an indication of the medical staff. I would push back on the idea that our process isn't conducive to keeping players healthy as hard as I possibly can.