Report: Maple Leafs Move Out Scott Laughton, Trade Him To Kings

He's mostly been Toronto's fourth-line center under head coach Craig Berube since joining the club from the Flyers. Laughton scored 10 goals and 16 points in 63 regular-season games, plus two assists in 13 postseason games last spring.
Laughton, from the Greater Toronto Area, expressed his desire to remain in Toronto, but it appears the Maple Leafs and the player's camp couldn't get a contract extension nailed down.
The 31-year-old is an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season.
It's the second trade the Maple Leafs have reportedly made on deadline day. According to several reports, Toronto moved Bobby McMann to the Seattle Kraken for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-round pick.
Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving also moved Nicolas Roy to the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, getting back a conditional 2027 first-round pick and a conditional 2026 fifth-rounder.