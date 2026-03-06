Logo
Report: Maple Leafs Move Out Scott Laughton, Trade Him To Kings

Updated at Mar 6, 2026, 20:53
In 43 games this season, Laughton scored eight goals and 12 assists while averaging 13:40 of ice time.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly moving Scott Laughton to the Los Angeles Kings.

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Maple Leafs have acquired a conditional third-round pick from the Kings in exchange for Laughton. ESPN's Emily Kaplan adds that the third-rounder could turn into a second-round pick if the Kings make the playoffs.

Laughton was acquired by the Maple Leafs one year ago at the deadline from the Philadelphia Flyers, in exchange for a conditional first-rounder in 2027 and Nikita Grebenkin.

He's mostly been Toronto's fourth-line center under head coach Craig Berube since joining the club from the Flyers. Laughton scored 10 goals and 16 points in 63 regular-season games, plus two assists in 13 postseason games last spring.

Laughton, from the Greater Toronto Area, expressed his desire to remain in Toronto, but it appears the Maple Leafs and the player's camp couldn't get a contract extension nailed down.

The 31-year-old is an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season.

It's the second trade the Maple Leafs have reportedly made on deadline day. According to several reports, Toronto moved Bobby McMann to the Seattle Kraken for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-round pick.

Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving also moved Nicolas Roy to the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, getting back a conditional 2027 first-round pick and a conditional 2026 fifth-rounder.

