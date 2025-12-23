Chris Tanev Returns To Maple Leafs' Lineup In Final Game Before Holiday Break Against Penguins

The Toronto Maple Leafs are getting Chris Tanev back for their final game ahead of the holiday break.

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube confirmed the news on Tuesday afternoon, two hours before puck drop against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Tanev has been out since Nov. 1 versus the Philadelphia Flyers after leaving the game on a stretcher following an awkward hit from Matvei Michkov.

The 36-year-old has been skating with the team for a few weeks, but didn't practice fully with the team in a regular jersey until Dec. 15.

"It's a very fluid situation here, so we're going to sort of go day by day, see how things are progressing here," Tanev said after that practice. "But, as I said, really happy to be out there with the team and be a full participant in practice."

Tanev joined the Maple Leafs on their most recent road trip — where the team went 0-3 — but didn't appear in the lineup. With that being said, how did Toronto and Tanev decide on getting into the final game before the holiday break?

"Doctors communicating with him," said Berube, "but ultimately it comes down to his decision."

Tanev has only appeared in eight games for the Maple Leafs this season. Before going down with his latest injury, Tanev suffered a concussion on Oct. 21 against the New Jersey Devils after taking an awkward hit to the head from Dawson Mercer.

He missed four games before returning against the Flyers on Nov. 1.

Tanev took contact in Maple Leafs practice for the first time on Monday, a month and a half after leaving a game against the Flyers on a stretcher.

With Tanev out, Troy Stecher has been a mainstay alongside Jake McCabe as the Maple Leafs' shutdown pairing. That duo will likely remain intact despite Tanev's return on Tuesday afternoon.

"When I learned that we were going to get him, I was pretty pumped up," Tanev said on Dec. 15.

"I'm so excited for him to get a new opportunity to play because I know how good of a player he is. He's been great. He works his behind off every situation. He does his job. He isn't flashy, but he works like he's double the size than he actually is."

When looking back on the "scary situation," which saw the defenseman leave on a stretcher, Tanev thanked the doctors in Philadelphia and Toronto. He also said there were conversations about his future in the aftermath of the situation against the Flyers.

"You always think about things. Initially, when that happened, you talk to doctors. You have to determine the next steps and what's best for yourself, the game, hockey, your team, and your family. I'm really happy to be here and skate today. It's great to be around the guys."

Tanev is in the second season of a six-year, $27 million contract he signed with the Maple Leafs on July 1, 2024. In eight games with the Maple Leafs this season, the defenseman has two assists while averaging 17:20 of ice time.



