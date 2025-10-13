Could Steven Lorentz Return To Maple Leafs' Lineup Against Predators?

Steven Lorentz could be back in the Toronto Maple Leafs' lineup sooner rather than later.

Ahead of Toronto's Thanksgiving Monday matinee against the Detroit Red Wings, Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said that Lorentz skated in the morning, ahead of the game. Lorentz suffered an upper-body injury during the first period of Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings.

"He skated this morning. He had a good skate," Berube said. "Possibility he could play tomorrow. We'll see how he is."

Lorentz took a high hit from Red Wings defenseman Ben Chiarot in the neutral zone during Saturday's game.

Lorentz dumped the puck in from the neutral zone before taking a hit up high from Red Wings defenseman Ben Chiarot. The Maple Leafs announced in the second half of the game that the forward wouldn't return.

The 29-year-old got off to a strong start, scoring two assists in Toronto's home opener win against the Montreal Canadiens. Lorentz began the season on the Maple Leafs' fourth line alongside Nicolas Roy and Calle Jarnkrok, after Scott Laughton suffered a lower-body injury in the pre-season.

Lorentz contributed to Toronto's first goal of the game on Saturday against Detroit. He cycled the puck up to Chris Tanev, who fired a point shot on goal, and Roy got a stick on it before Jarnkrok buried it into the empty net.

Easton Cowan is set to make his NHL debut on Monday against the Red Wings with Lorentz out. The 20-year-old will line up alongside Matthew Knies and Auston Matthews on the Maple Leafs' top line.

All the lines shifted with Lorentz's absence. Matias Maccelli was moved down to the second line with John Tavares and William Nylander, while Bobby McMann got shifted to the third line with Max Domi and Nick Robertson. Dakota Joshua, Roy, and Jarnkrok make up Toronto's fourth line.

