Cowan, Nylander Dominant Agility Test: How Current Maple Leafs Performed At NHL Combine In Previous Years

With the NHL scouting combine reaching the main events, here is how current Maple Leafs have done at the combine in previous years.
The NHL scouting combine is reaching the main portion of the event, with the intense physical testing coming up this weekend. It's been an important week for the Toronto Maple Leafs, particularly considering they have the first overall pick at this year's draft, which is coming up on June 26 and 27.
The results of the scouting combine don't always tell the story of whether a player will become a star in the NHL or not, but it's still interesting to see who might be the strongest or most agile prospects in the draft class.
With that, here's a look at a brief history of current Maple Leafs at the NHL combine in previous years.
Nick Robertson - Pull Ups
At the 2019 NHL combine, Maple Leafs left winger Nick Robertson finished among the best performers at the pull-up test.
Robertson was able to execute 15 pull-ups, which puts him tied at 15th for the most pull-up reps in the event at the combine since it was introduced in 2015.
This event seems to favor athletes who are light, and the 5-foot-9 Robertson is certainly that. For further reference, Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson completed 18 pull-ups in 2022, the second most ever.
In that 2019 draft, the Maple Leafs selected Robertson in the second round with the 53rd overall pick.
Jake McCabe - Horizontal Jump
Defenseman Jake McCabe wasn't drafted by the Maple Leafs, but has been with Toronto for the past four seasons.
Nonetheless, he had a great showing in the horizontal jump event when he was eligible to be drafted in 2012. Not only is he tied for the 11th-best jump at 119 inches, but that was also the best score of his entire draft class.
The Buffalo Sabres went on to select McCabe in the second round of the 2012 draft with the 44th pick.
Easton Cowan, William Nylander - Pro Agility Test
Easton Cowan and William Nylander, both first-round picks by the Maple Leafs, performed well in the pro agility test.
Nylander, a part of the 2014 combine and draft class, marked a 4.28-second time in this event. That held up as the second-best time of his class, and tied for 15th on the all-time board.
The right winger ended up getting selected eighth overall by Toronto in 2014 and has since emerged as an NHL star.
As for Cowan, his test was off the charts as he holds the all-time record for the pro agility event. He completed the drill in 4.07 seconds.
Cowan was a surprise pick by the Maple Leafs when he was drafted 28th overall in 2023, but maybe this performance on this particular drill shed some light on him.
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