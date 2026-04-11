'Didn't Sleep A Lot Last Night': William Villeneuve To Make Long-Awaited NHL Debut With Maple Leafs Against Panthers

Villeneuve is the Maple Leafs' second 2020 draft selection to make their NHL debut, alongside Artur Akhtyamov.
William Villeneuve is finally getting his chance.
After 224 AHL games over four seasons with the Toronto Marlies, where he scored 12 goals and 119 points, Villeneuve is set to make his NHL debut with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night against the Florida Panthers.
"I think it's pretty special, especially in Toronto," said Villeneuve following Toronto's morning skate on Saturday. "When I look back, got into the organization in 2020, and I have been playing here for four years, so I feel grateful and pretty lucky to be here today. I'm excited for the opportunity."
After being selected by Toronto in the fourth round (122nd overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft, Villeneuve truly arrived on the scene in Toronto at the beginning of the 2022-23 season.
In his rookie year, the defenseman put up 25 points in 54 games, and did the same in his second season with the Marlies. Villeneuve scored 40 points in the 2024-25 season in 55 games, which is his career-high at the AHL level.
This season, while trying to become a better defensive player, Villeneuve took a step back offensively, scoring 29 points in 59 games.
"I think everyone has their own path and own timeline," said Villeneuve of what it's been like waiting for this opportunity to come. "If I look at myself back four years ago, it's a different player, different person. I'm confident in my game, and I worked a long way for that, so I'm excited."
Indeed, he is a different player.
When Villeneuve joined the Marlies, he was coming off an incredible Memorial Cup win with the QMJHL's Saint John Sea Dogs. But the AHL was a different beast, and it always is for players coming out of junior and college.
As the years progressed, Villeneuve became more confident with his offensive abilities at the pro level. He slowly became the Marlies' top power-play quarterback and one of their best producers on the man advantage.
After re-signing with the Maple Leafs last summer, Villeneuve needed to improve his game defensively in case of an NHL call-up. You can be one of the top-producing defensemen in the AHL, but if you get exposed defensively, it'll be difficult to make your mark in the NHL.
"I just think when I got to pros, I was like 6-foot-2, 170 pounds. Like, it's hard to battle against guys that are 220 pounds and stuff like that, so [I'm] just physically and mentally more mature," said Villeneuve, whose weight is now listed at 196 pounds.
"Just defensively and my physical game has improved a lot, so I just got to go out there, not overthink it, just play my game and do what brought me here today."
The Sherbrooke, Quebec, native said he had an idea he could be making his NHL debut on Saturday, following the Maple Leafs' 5-3 loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday, a game in which Brandon Carlo left with a lower-body injury.
"Got here this morning and got confirmation, so it's awesome," Villeneuve said.
Both of his parents will be in the crowd inside Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night when Villeneuve steps foot onto the ice. Both parents have been vital parts of his support system ever since he began playing hockey.
"I think it's a great moment for me, but a great moment for them, too," he said.
"There's a lot of people behind someone making their debut, and I think about my parents or even the staff here that's been here since I got here," Villeneuve continued. "There's a lot of people behind that, so yeah, it's going to be fun."
The biggest question of the day was: Will Villeneuve be able to get a pre-game nap in ahead of what's likely the most-anticipated game of his life?
"I didn't sleep a whole lot last night, to be honest," he laughed. "Hopefully, I can get down a bit for a nap."