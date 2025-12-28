Does Easton Cowan Deserve To Be Healthy Scratched By Maple Leafs?

Easton Cowan needs to play consistently for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 20-year-old was a healthy scratch for the third consecutive game on Saturday night against the Ottawa Senators. Cowan has appeared in 26 of the Maple Leafs' 37 games this season — scoring four goals and seven assists — and it's fair to say he hasn't always been a defensive liability

Even if there are a few blunders here and there, Cowan deserves to remain in the Maple Leafs' lineup despite them. He needs to learn through the mistakes, and that's not going to occur by getting a birds-eye view of his team's play.

But somehow, Cowan found himself sitting out. Again.

"Conversations with him, it's just, we won last game, just be patient," said Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube on Saturday morning of why Cowan was a healthy scratch yet again.

"But we definitely don't do not want him sitting out too long. That's not good for his growth. I think he helps us. I think he's a good player and he's only going to get better."

Cowan has appeared in just about every position within Toronto's forward group. He's played alongside Auston Matthews five times this season, John Tavares 13 times, and in the Maple Leafs' bottom six eight times.

He's averaging 14:45 per game as well. The coaching staff clearly trusts him. His underlying numbers, too, are some of the strongest among Toronto forwards.

What To Expect From The Tactical Power Play Changes For The Maple Leafs Under Derek Lalonde And Steve Sullivan

It's clear Lalonde is running the power play as Sullivan gets up to speed after his promotion to the Maple Leafs.

Cowan has a 52.49 scoring-chances-for percentage, a 56.90 high-danger-chances-for percentage, and an 87.50 high-danger goals-for percentage at five-on-five, all of which lead the Maple Leafs forward group (via NaturalStatTrick.com).

It shouldn't matter if the team won their previous game or not. If they want their top prospect to develop, he needs to play.

Toronto will play the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday in the second half of their back-to-back, following a 7-5 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. It's always possible that Cowan returns to the lineup then.

And if he does, he should remain there, for good.