‘It’s Shocking’: Maple Leafs React To Firing Of General Manager Brad Treliving Following Overtime Win Against Ducks

What started out as game filled with the hype of retribution turned into a secondary affair when the club learned of their GM's dismissal during their team meeting.
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Toronto Maple Leafs managed to secure a 5-4 overtime victory against the Anaheim Ducks on March 30, 2026, but the on-ice result and the building for the sequel of this matchup was almost entirely overshadowed by the pre-game dismissal of General Manager Brad Treliving.
The news, delivered by head coach Craig Berube during a pre-game team meeting, left a locker room already reeling from a disappointing season in a state of disbelief.
"It’s just shocking," John Tavares said following the win. "I think whenever you receive the news, it’s shocking, and you’re just disappointed".
Despite the front-office upheaval, the Leafs managed a spirited response on the ice. The game began with a clear message of internal solidarity as Max Domi dropped the gloves with Radko Gudas just three seconds into the first period—a direct response to the knee-on-knee hit Gudas delivered to Auston Matthews earlier this month, ending the Toronto captain’s season.
Berube, who was hired by Treliving in May 2024, praised his group's ability to compartmentalize the "noise" and compete.
"They were inspired tonight for sure," Berube said. "I thought [they] competed extremely hard tonight throughout the whole game... everyone was involved, engaged".
The victory, secured by a Tavares overtime winner, moved the Leafs to a 31-30-13 record.
Treliving’s tenure, which began in May 2023, was a rollercoaster of calculated aggression and ultimate underperformance.
Treliving's only coaching move was replacing Sheldon Keefe with Berube, a Stanley Cup-winning coach intended to bring a harder edge to the lineup. He brought bringing in veteran grit, signing players like Max Domi and trading for defensive stalwarts like Chris Tanev and Brandon Carlo. Treliving secured the long-term future of William Nylander, signing him to the richest contract of his career at eight-years and $92 million toal.. He also oversaw a division-winning 108-point season in 2024-25, which included a first-round series win over the Ottawa Senators.
The 2025-26 season derailed following the Olympic break. The Leafs won just four of 17 games in that span, a "drop off" that Berube admitted still bothers him.
But Treliving’s biggest miss was the high cost of his deadline acquisitions, specifically the trade that sent prospect Fraser Minten and a protected 2026 first-round pick to Boston for Carlo.
Despite a second-round appearance last year, the team regressed this season, sitting 14th in the Eastern Conference and facing likely playoff exclusion for the first time in a decade.
While MLSE President Keith Pelley cited the need to "chart a new course," the players were quick to point the finger at themselves.
"How I feel is that it’s on the players," said defenseman Morgan Rielly. "It’s for where we’re at in the standings and things happen when your team’s not where you want it to be. And unfortunately, that’s the business".
Nylander echoed that sentiment, noting the personal sting of seeing the man who signed his extension depart.
"It just shows that what we did this year wasn’t good enough," Nylander said. "That sucks because that comes on the players too, so it’s not just his fault".
For Berube, the loss of Treliving is personal as well as professional.
"He gave me an opportunity here, and I feel like we let him down this year," Berube admitted. "Great to work with... great person to be around. He was a lot of fun to work with for me as a coach"
Uncertainty Ahead
As the Leafs prepare for the final seven games of a tumultuous season, the focus remains on professionalism under fire. When asked if he was concerned about his own future given the change at the top, Berube remained characteristically blunt.
"I don't think about it guys, I mean I really don't," Berube said. You probably think I’m bullshitting you but I’m not. OI feel for Brad right now and his family, that's what I feel right now".
The "new course" Pelley spoke of is in his statement now underway, but for the men in the locker room, the weight of the old one remains heavy and with no clear direction forward.