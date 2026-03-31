‘It’s Shocking’: Maple Leafs React To Firing Of General Manager Brad Treliving Following Overtime Win Against Ducks

Treliving's only coaching move was replacing Sheldon Keefe with Berube, a Stanley Cup-winning coach intended to bring a harder edge to the lineup. He brought bringing in veteran grit, signing players like Max Domi and trading for defensive stalwarts like Chris Tanev and Brandon Carlo. Treliving secured the long-term future of William Nylander, signing him to the richest contract of his career at eight-years and $92 million toal.. He also oversaw a division-winning 108-point season in 2024-25, which included a first-round series win over the Ottawa Senators.