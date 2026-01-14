Exhausted Maple Leafs Fall To Mammoth, Earn First Regulation Loss Since Mid-December

It was never going to be the easiest game for Toronto, given it was the second half of a back-to-back. What made it especially difficult, though, was the marathon they endured against the Colorado Avalanche the night before, which the Maple Leafs won in overtime.
Auston Matthews played a team-high 25:29, four minutes more than William Nylander, who had the next most ice time among forwards. Four of Toronto's six defensemen played more than 20 minutes.
One storyline entering Tuesday's game was that Matias Maccelli was returning to Utah for the first time since being traded to Toronto in the offseason. Maccelli had the game-winner (and an assist) in his first game against his former club back in Toronto in early November.
"It's good to be back," Maccelli smiled before the game. "Just try to focus on the game now, and then after the game, say hi to a couple of friends and go on."
Another (smaller) note was Calle Jarnkrok coming in for Nick Robertson, who's day-to-day with a lower-body injury after blocking a shot against the Avalanche.
Utah erased any thought about those storylines quickly on Tuesday.
Three minutes in, Michael Carcone beat Dennis Hildeby after a cross-ice pass by Mammoth defenseman Nate Schmidt. The play started after Nylander and Matthews had a miscommunication and gave up the puck in the neutral zone.
Toronto pushed back quite a bit, but didn't get too many consistent chances. And even when they did earn opportunities, Karel Vejmelka came up big for the Mammoth.
The second period is when Utah really opened the game up.
Dylan Guenther scored back-to-back goals in under a minute and a half, which included a rocket of a shot that beat Dennis Hildeby over the shoulder. Given Hildeby's size (standing at 6-foot-7), he'd definitely like to have that one back.
Later in the period, whilst it was 3-0 for the Mammoth, JJ Peterka threw the puck on net from the half wall, which beat a screened Hildeby to put Utah up 4-0.
Calle Jarnkrok, however, did get the Maple Leafs on the board in the third period. He put in a rebound off an Oliver Ekman-Larsson point shot for his sixth goal of the season. But that would be all Toronto could muster up as they lost their first game in regulation since Dec. 21 (11 games ago), a 5-1 loss to the Dallas Stars.
Utah added two more goals late in the third period. Hildeby finished the game, allowing six goals on 40 shots. It's the second time Hildeby has allowed six goals in a game this season.
You can't take very much from this game on the Maple Leafs' side. Utah, like Toronto, is on the bubble of a playoff spot, and was desperate for a win. Tie that together with the Maple Leafs arriving in Utah early Tuesday morning following their game against the Avalanche — it's honestly a recipe for disaster.
Unless Toronto's opponent is playing as tired as they are, this game was a scheduled loss for the Maple Leafs.
Don't put too much stock into this game. The biggest positive I'd say was seeing Toronto push back in the third period following Jarnkrok's goal. It's pleasant to see the Maple Leafs continue to fight back in what was likely a difficult game — physically and mentally.
Next stop: Vegas for a reunion with Mitch Marner and the Golden Knights.