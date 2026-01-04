Former Maple Leafs President Brendan Shanahan Joins Hockey Canada To Lead Review Of Men's Junior Hockey In Ontario

Former Toronto Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan has found a new gig.

The 56-year-old is set to join Hockey Canada and lead a review of men's junior hockey within Ontario. Shanahan will look at developing the skills and character traits of hockey players, plus ensuring junior hockey in Ontario is athlete-centred and development-focused, before sharing his findings with a six-person committee.

Shanahan will also produce two public documents: "an interim paper that includes a framework for consulting with stakeholders in the coming weeks, and a final report with his recommendations later in 2026."

The committee Shanahan will report to consists of Craig Halpenny (Hockey Eastern Ontario president), Dean Filane (Hockey Northwestern Ontario president), Jeffrey Turner (chair of the Ontario Hockey Federation Board of Directors), Jonathan Goldbloom (chair of the Hockey Canada Board of Directors), John Kastner (Hockey Canada board member), and Katherine Henderson (president and chief executive officer of Hockey Canada).

"Playing hockey for Team Canada was one of the greatest honours of my career, so to work on this project with Hockey Canada and its three Ontario Members to help give back to the game in my home province is an opportunity that I am very grateful for," said Shanahan in the press release.

"Throughout this review, I’m looking forward to learning from those involved in junior hockey in Ontario and better understanding their visions for how we can build a stronger system for everyone participating in our great game."

Shanahan was the president of hockey operations for the Maple Leafs from 2014 to 2025. In that time, he contributed to getting the Maple Leafs back on track, with the team making the playoffs in all but two seasons (2015 and 2016).

The Mimico, Ontario native also helped develop the relationship between the team and the alumni to what it is now. That included converting all honored numbers into retired numbers, plus the creation of Legends Row

Toronto parted ways with Shanahan following the 2024-25 season, which was his final season under contract as president of the Maple Leafs.

Before joining the Maple Leafs, Shanahan worked for five years within the NHL, which included three years as senior vice president of player safety. After departing Toronto, Shanahan reportedly took a job to join the NHL's hockey operations department.

Shanahan never played for the Maple Leafs, but had major success as a player in hockey. He's part of the IIHF Triple Hold Club and has three Stanley Cups to his name, all with the Detroit Red Wings.

Through 1,524 games spent with the Devils, New Jersey Devils, St. Louis Blues, Hartford Whalers, and New York Rangers, Shanahan has 656 goals and 698 assists for 1,354 points.