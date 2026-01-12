'He's Getting Pretty Close': Could Anthony Stolarz Return To Maple Leafs' Lineup Before Olympic Break?

That's what Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said after Toronto's morning skate in Colorado on Monday, which Stolarz was a full participant in. The 31-year-old netminder has been out of the Maple Leafs' lineup with an upper-body injury since Nov. 11.
"I don't have a date targeted, but he's on this trip, so he can get time with us and be around us and get practice time with us, so that's good. I think he's getting pretty close," Berube said. "Needs the reps, needs the conditioning, that sort of thing."
It's unknown how Stolarz initially picked up the injury, but he has been working his way back ever since. We've seen Stolarz on the ice, ahead of practices and morning skates, but Monday's session was the first time he's been a full participant in any team-related skate.
Could he return ahead of the Olympic break — which is less than a month away?
"There's a chance," added Berube.
Before going down, Stolarz hadn't been playing his best hockey for the Maple Leafs. That was likely due in part to his increased workload, with Joseph Woll away from the team due to personal reasons.
The positive aspect of Stolarz's return will be that they can ease him back into the lineup, as Toronto will have three goaltenders, unless one of Woll or Dennis Hildeby gets hurt.
Woll has 10 wins, including two shutouts, and a .919 save percentage through 17 games this season. Hildeby has four wins and a .916 save percentage in 16 games. Both goaltenders rank within the NHL's top 10 in save percentage, among goaltenders who've played 10+ games this season.
It'll be tough, though, for Stolarz to get in practice time with his teammates as Toronto plays a game every other day from now until the break.
"It'd be nice if we had more practice time to get him in there, in full practice, and seeing that sort of stuff," Berube continued, "but we just don't have the luxury right now with the schedule the way it is."
Woll is set to get his 18th start of the season, against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, meaning Hildeby will get the start one day later against the Utah Mammoth. Following these two games, Toronto will have 11 more before the Olympic break.