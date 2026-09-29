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'He's Got Some Swag': Maple Leafs Teammates And Jim Hiller React To Gavin McKenna Not Taking Optional Skate Ahead Of NHL Debut

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Andre Leal
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Sep 29, 2026 3:51 PM

Usually when a player makes his NHL debut, they'll take the optional morning skate to prepare for arguably the biggest night of their life to this point. But Toronto Maple Leafs rookie Gavin McKenna is putting his confidence on display again by skipping the option. His teammates and coach reacts.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are probably the heaviest team in terms of the headlines and storylines going into opening night. They just acquired Kirill Marchenko in a blockbuster deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets, they have nearly an entire new roster compared to last year, and many more.

But what can't be lost is that Tuesday's game against the Montreal Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena marks Gavin McKenna's NHL debut. It's clear that the 18-year-old oozes confidence, but he has continued to put that attribute on display on the morning of the biggest game of his hockey career so far.

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The Maple Leafs held an optional morning skate on Tuesday, featuring 12 players, many of whom were veterans. However, in preparation for his NHL debut, McKenna did not take the ice for the team's optional skate, which is something pretty routine for a young player, let alone a rookie gearing up for his first game in the league.

"He's got some swag," defenseman Chris Tanev said of McKenna after the session. "You know, he's very confident, very good player. So, I mean, I'm super excited for him. I mean, he's got - I think his parents are coming in tonight, and I'm sure he's got some other people. So, first NHL game, it's something that you should enjoy, and I'm sure he will tonight."

The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking at the early stages of putting together the power play. Head coach Jim Hiller explains why Gavin McKenna isn't getting the reins to the top unit just yet.
thehockeynews.com'Don't Want To Put Extra Pressure': Why Jim Hiller Isn't Giving Gavin McKenna The Reins On Maple Leafs Power Play YetThe Toronto Maple Leafs are looking at the early stages of putting together the power play. Head coach Jim Hiller explains why Gavin McKenna isn't getting the reins to the top unit just yet.

Left winger Easton Cowan, who made his NHL debut last year, laughed about McKenna's decision when asked about it. 

"I can't comment on that," the 21-year-old said. "Maybe ask the older guys."

Even Leafs bench boss Jim Hiller got a kick out of McKenna not taking the ice for the morning skate. He admitted that he loved the decision he made, saying it truly speaks to how confident he is in himself.

"Yeah, you know what - I actually thought it was great," Hiller said. "I really did, because that's an optional skate. It's optional if you think you need it to get ready to play tonight. And when I heard he didn't go out, it didn't surprise me. He just has that way. He knows who he is. He knows what he has to do. And I think how he's adapted in a short amount of time just speaks to who he is and the confidence that he has in himself."

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Toronto Maple LeafsGavin McKennaJim HillerEaston CowanChris TanevMontreal Canadiens
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