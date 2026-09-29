'He's Got Some Swag': Maple Leafs Teammates And Jim Hiller React To Gavin McKenna Not Taking Optional Skate Ahead Of NHL Debut

Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2026 3:51 PM
Usually when a player makes his NHL debut, they'll take the optional morning skate to prepare for arguably the biggest night of their life to this point. But Toronto Maple Leafs rookie Gavin McKenna is putting his confidence on display again by skipping the option. His teammates and coach reacts.
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