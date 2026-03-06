Logo
Toronto Maple Leafs
Powered by Roundtable
How Much Time Does 'Pissed Off' Craig Berube Have Left As Head Coach Of The Maple Leafs? cover image

How Much Time Does 'Pissed Off' Craig Berube Have Left As Head Coach Of The Maple Leafs?

David Alter
42m
Partner
593Members·4,722Posts
davidalter@THN profile imagefeatured creator badge

The Maple Leafs are losing to the league's worst teams, their captain hasn't scored in 10 games, and the coach who saved them last year may not survive to see April.

NEW YORK — On a day where the Toronto Maple Leafs will be busy working the phones trying to unload some of their players to shore up their future, they must be wondering if they need to make a change behind the bench.

The Maple Leafs fell to the New York Rangers 6-2 at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, falling to 0-4-2 since returning from the Olympic break. It’s not that Toronto played as bad as some of their other games, but this recent loss came to the worst team in the NHL, with the Rangers winning their first game in regulation on home ice since November 24. 

It’s not a good scene right now. There are excuses, like the trade deadline, which will pass at 3 p.m. ET. And sure, that could effect a lot of the core players who aren’t used to seeing pieces being shipped away to sell rather than buy and compete for the playoffs. 

But whatever the case is, Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube appears to be out of patience and admitted he’s been frustrated with the performance he’s seen in front of him this season.

"Definitely frustrated. Pissed off,” Berube said. “The games are right there and we don't push as a team hard enough to win them."

Jacob Qullian was called up to replace Nicolas Roy, who was dealt to the Colorado Avalanche and will suit up against the New York Rangers.
thehockeynews.com'We Put Ourselves In This Situation': Maple Leafs Head Coach Craig Berube Reacts To Nicolas Roy Trade To AvalancheJacob Qullian was called up to replace Nicolas Roy, who was dealt to the Colorado Avalanche and will suit up against the New York Rangers.

It’s the hardest he’s called out his team this season. After guiding the Leafs to first place in the Atlantic Division in his first year with Toronto last season, the players appears to be sinking further. And while the prospect of getting into the bottom five so they can keep their first-round pick this season (a condition in a trade with the Boston Bruins this season), the current malaise has the risk of doing some long-term damage if it isn’t rectified.

“It sucks losing. It sucks being in this position. I haven't been in this position since I've been here, and it's not a fun feeling, yeah, I mean, like selling or whatever that might be,” a very despondant Joseph Woll said after the game “It sucks. I hate it. It's way more fun when you're winning. We have to get out of this slump regardless of what the rest of the season looks like.”

Roy has one more year left on his contract, which comes in at $3 million.
thehockeynews.comWhy The Maple Leafs Traded Nicolas Roy To The Avalanche And What They Are Getting In ReturnRoy has one more year left on his contract, which comes in at $3 million.

Berube isn’t the only one to blame. The Leafs have not been getting goals from their star players. Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews hasn’t scored a goal in 10 games, marking his longest stretch since his rookie season.

When the team struggled earlier in the season, they fired assistant coach Marc Savard and tied the team’s struggles to an inefficient power play.  The hope from Toronto was that it would spur better play. And for a brief time it did, as the Leafs briefly moved back into a playoff position in Janaury before going on another losing streak to fall further back.

During this losing stretch, the most recent five games have all come against teams that are not in the playoffs at the time of puck drop. It’s a bad scene and there’s nothing to suggest it’s going to be better without a big change.

Craig BerubeToronto Maple Leafs
Latest News