How The Maple Leafs Are Approaching Power Play Personnel Decisions Ahead Of Predators Matchup

The Toronto Maple Leafs' lineup could look a little different when they step onto the ice for Saturday night's game against the Nashville Predators.

Nearly two days removed from a catastrophic 4-0 loss to the Washington Capitals, head coach Craig Berube revealed he's still trying to figure out his lineup for what feels like one of Toronto's biggest games of the year thus far.

"Yeah, there could be (lineup changes)," Berube stated. "I'll make decisions tonight."

The one lineup note we do know as of this moment is that Joseph Woll will start in goal for the Maple Leafs.

The 27-year-old has played one game since picking up a lower-body injury in a game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Dec. 4. In the game he appeared in, a comeback 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, Woll stopped 23 of 25 shots against.

He has a 5-3-1 record and a .927 save percentage through nine games this season. It's the second-best save percentage in the NHL among goalies who've appeared in nine or more games, only behind Minnesota Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt.

Toronto practiced on Friday in Washington, D.C., before heading to Nashville. The only two lineup changes then were Calle Jarnkrok coming in for Steven Lorentz, and Philippe Myers slotting in for Henry Thrun.

On Saturday morning, a few of Toronto's players got onto the ice to get extra work in. One of those players was Max Domi, who could potentially be a healthy scratch (for the second time this season) against the Predators.

Matias Maccelli wasn't on the ice, meaning he could slot into the lineup for the first time since Nov. 28.

One area that Toronto has struggled with all season long is on the man-advantage. The Maple Leafs are operating at a 14.1 percent success rate on the man advantage this season, ahead of only the Calgary Flames in the league, whose power play has a 14 percent success rate.

After going 0-for-5 against the Capitals, Berube confirmed changes are coming to the power play. But why didn't they practice it whilst in Washington on Friday?

"Just because I didn't want to, that's all," Berube said. "I just didn't really get there. I wanted to work on other things, and I didn't want to be out there very long, so that was the reason."

The Maple Leafs had a meeting, like they always do on practice days and ahead of games. Berube said it was partially an "X's and O's" meeting, but also one where he wanted to flip the script in terms of mindset.

The head coach also referenced that Toronto's leadership group was vocal during the meeting about what occurred against the Capitals, "which was good to see." Berube hopes that those discussions will help spark a response ahead of a difficult back-to-back against the Predators on Saturday and the Dallas Stars on Sunday.

"We can be a lot better. I think nobody was happy after that game," he continued.

"I think we're all on the same page here, ready to go tonight. I mean, we just got to go and play our game here tonight, got to forget about the other game. We gotta move on and get ready for tonight's game, and play the way we can."