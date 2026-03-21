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Hurricanes Social Media Delivers Troll On Maple Leafs’ 'Fan Day' Following OT Win cover image

Hurricanes Social Media Delivers Troll On Maple Leafs’ 'Fan Day' Following OT Win

David Alter
2h
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David Alter
2h
Updated at Mar 21, 2026, 14:16
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Just 24 hours after the Maple Leafs hosted their first-ever Fan Day at Scotiabank Arena, complete with a light-hearted Simon Says game on the same ice, the Carolina Hurricanes’ social media team weaponized those very photos for a savage “Simon says lose” troll following their overtime victory.

The Carolina Hurricanes’ social media team has earned their keep once again. Following their 4-3 overtime victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on at Scotiabank Arena on Friday, the Canes posted a meme on X that cut right to the chase with two simple words: “Say less.”

Accompanying the post was a cleverly edited image showing a Hurricanes representative on the ice directing a Simon Says game with several Maple Leafs players following suit. The text overlay reads “Simon says lose,” punctuated by the Canes logo. 

What makes the troll even more biting is the origin of the base photo. It was captured during the Maple Leafs’ first-ever Fan Day event held the day before the game. The interactive afternoon at Scotiabank Arena featured on-ice activities, player meet-and-greets, and fun games for loyal supporters. In one highlight, players and staff took part in Simon Says, with goaltender Joseph Woll reportedly winning the light-hearted contest. It was a moment of levity amid what has been a trying 2025-26 campaign for a team sitting near the .500 mark and all but mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.

Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis each notched two points, setting the stage for Alexander Nikishin’s game-winning goal just 41 seconds into the extra frame. The Maple Leafs battled back from deficits, with William Nylander potting the equalizer late in the third period. However, for the umpteenth time this season, Toronto came up short in overtime, collecting just one point in a game where collecting zero could have done more to help their chances of keeping their 2026 NHL Draft Pick (top-five protected).

While social media wars are nothing new in the NHL, this one stings a bit more for Leafs faithful because it weaponized their own fan event. The Hurricanes have now taken points in recent matchups, and their social team isn’t shy about reminding Toronto of it.

The Hurricanes have had many memorable moments at Scotiabank Arena over the years, including six years ago when David Ayres suited up as an emergency backup goaltender for the Canes and picked up his first NHL victory. Ayres, at one point, was a Zamboni driver for the organization.

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