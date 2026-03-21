Hurricanes Social Media Delivers Troll On Maple Leafs’ 'Fan Day' Following OT Win

What makes the troll even more biting is the origin of the base photo. It was captured during the Maple Leafs’ first-ever Fan Day event held the day before the game. The interactive afternoon at Scotiabank Arena featured on-ice activities, player meet-and-greets, and fun games for loyal supporters. In one highlight, players and staff took part in Simon Says, with goaltender Joseph Woll reportedly winning the light-hearted contest. It was a moment of levity amid what has been a trying 2025-26 campaign for a team sitting near the .500 mark and all but mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.