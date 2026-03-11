Alexander Nikishin Makes History

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Alexander Nikishin is no stranger when it comes to setting records.
The Russian blueliner had a prolific career in the KHL, twice setting the record for most points by a Russian-born blueliner, before making his way to North America and it seems like he didn't leave that side of him behind when he got to Carolina.
Tuesday night, Nikishin set a new franchise record for the Hurricanes, scoring his ninth goal of the season, which is the most goals ever by a rookie defenseman.
"It feels good," Nikishin said through Andrei Svechnikov. "Just making history is special and I'll never forget that."
The 24-year-old rookie had tied Justin Faulk's record just one game earlier in Calgary and so it seems that once he got a taste of the record books, he wasn't going to settle for a tie.
Nikishin started his career with a hot hand, registering four points in the team's first four games, but his pace slowed as the season continued.
However, he's started to pick his offensive game back up as of late, which is especially being helped along by taking over top power play responsibilities with Shayne Gostisbehere sidelined.
Even beyond his offensive game though, Nikishin brings a physical edge (he's fourth on the team in hits with 111) and he's had to play some big minutes too.
The Russian blueliner has long been touted as a top-tier prospect and so it's promising to see his game continue to grow as he adapts to the NHL game.
"Offensively, he's always had that confidence," said Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour. "We know he's got a big shot and I know sometimes, even tonight when he got the one, he was kind of hesitant. He needs to just keep shooting that thing. So we'll keep on that with him, but his game is growing. There's no doubt about that. We talk about how I'm not really concentrating on that part of his game. It's the other stuff that we're gonna keep hammering home. But he's gonna be a good player here for a long time."
