Alexander Nikishin Makes History

"Offensively, he's always had that confidence," said Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour. "We know he's got a big shot and I know sometimes, even tonight when he got the one, he was kind of hesitant. He needs to just keep shooting that thing. So we'll keep on that with him, but his game is growing. There's no doubt about that. We talk about how I'm not really concentrating on that part of his game. It's the other stuff that we're gonna keep hammering home. But he's gonna be a good player here for a long time."