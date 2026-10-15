'I Didn't Like Our Game': Why The Maple Leafs Are Shuffling Their Lines Ahead Of Matchup Against Sabres

“It's a lot of skill with Matthews and with John Tavares too. I'm so excited to play with both these guys. It's kind of... It doesn't matter for me. I'm so excited. We're all nervous, but it's so fun. It's so fun. It's unbelievable guys. They support me, help me too. And just try to find chemistry together. And do our best because our first goal is win the games. If we can do that with John or with Matt, it doesn't matter. We need to win the games.”