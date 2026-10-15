'I Didn't Like Our Game': Why The Maple Leafs Are Shuffling Their Lines Ahead Of Matchup Against Sabres

Toronto Maple Leafs
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Oct 15, 2026 4:10 PMPublished Oct 15, 2026 4:10 PM
Updated Oct 15, 2026 4:27 PM
The Leafs are set to start with Auston Matthews and William Nylander playing together while the second and third lines have been completely overhauled.
The Toronto Maple Leafs appear to be changing up their forward group ahead of their matchup against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena.
During the club’s very brief morning skate, the Leafs moved Nylander to the top line alongside Auston Matthews and Jack Roslovic. The second line saw Nick Paul shift to the left wing with John Tavares centering Paul and Kirill Marchenko. The third line saw Colton Sissons center a line with Gavin McKenna and Easton Cowan on the flanks.
Nylander playing on the top line isn’t new as head coach Jim Hiller has shifted the club’s top point-getter there in the middle of games this season.
“We didn't like our game, despite the outcome, I guess you could say we were close, but didn't like the quality of the game,” Hiller said.
In that game, the third line of McKenna-Paul-Sissons did not generate a single shot attempt at 5-on-5 while allowing 12. The Tavares line with Cowan and Nylander had an expected goals share of 16 percent, per NaturalStatTrick.com. The eye test echoed those numbers, which prompted the shift.
The underlying metrics with Matthews alongside Nylander and Roslovic through seven games aren’t great, but the trio have produced offensively. Nylander and Matthews both have five goals and seven assists in seven games.
“I feel like you know we've been able to find each other on both sides. I feel like we're competing hard, and yeah, it just seems to be flowing pretty well right now,” Matthews said of skating with Nylander. “Having that opportunity playing together, we want to keep that going and continue to try to lead the way.”
Marchenko hasn’t had a lot of time to find his chemistry with his new teammates since arriving via trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets the day before the regular season began. The new look may give him the jumpstart he needs.
“It's a lot of skill with Matthews and with John Tavares too. I'm so excited to play with both these guys. It's kind of... It doesn't matter for me. I'm so excited. We're all nervous, but it's so fun. It's so fun. It's unbelievable guys. They support me, help me too. And just try to find chemistry together. And do our best because our first goal is win the games. If we can do that with John or with Matt, it doesn't matter. We need to win the games.”
It’ll be the first time the 18-year-old skates with 21-year-old Cowan, which should also create quite the unique dynamic.
“I think tonight we're just going to try to work hard and be simple. You know, being young guys, you don't want to make too many mistakes. So I think if we're getting the puck in and just being simple throughout the game, I think those plays will happen and they'll come.”
Hiller said he isn’t sure if he will go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen. However, it looks like Zack MacEwen will slot back into the lineup based on the fact that he did not stay out late for extra work following the skate.
“We just want energy. You know, that fourth line should be energy. There should be some physicality to it. They should grind in the O-zone, keep people, you know, out of our end. And, you know, again, whether it's 11-7 or the full four lines, who's ever on that line with Teddy and Dewey, that's the job.”
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