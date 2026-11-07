'I Don't Look At It As Helping My Game': Why Maple Leafs' John Tavares Is Slated To Return As Winger In Likely Return Against Canadie

“Jimmy talked to me about it a little bit in the offseason. Something [they] might go to a little bit and try,” Tavares said. “I think helps a little bit. Different style of game, different ice surface, but obviously, that’s where I played throughout May at the World Championships. So, I’ve been there at different instances in my career in different situations. Obviously, most of my time here has been down the middle, my natural position. But obviously, with the type of depth we have, players we have, skill sets, just do everything I can to go out there, play well, help the team, and make my teammates around me better and execute and do what I do well.”