'I Don't Look At It As Helping My Game': Why Maple Leafs' John Tavares Is Slated To Return As Winger In Likely Return Against Canadie

Toronto Maple Leafs
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Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2026 12:09 PMPublished Nov 7, 2026 12:09 PM
Out for three weeks with a lower-body injury, John Tavares will likely return on the wing as the player adjusts to a role he rarely played with Toronto.
John Tavares is expected to return to the Toronto Maple Leafs lineup after roughly three weeks out, and the early indication is that he will do so on the wing.
Tavares skated on the second line of the wing alongside Nick Paul and William Nylander. He said the process has been challenging but positive, giving credit to the medical and performance staff for getting him back.
“Feeling good,” Tavares said. “It’s been a good three weeks now, I guess. And excited to be right there. ... Just excited, love to compete, and want to help the team.”
The shift to the wing is not entirely new territory. Tavares played left wing next to Paul in the final game before he was injured. Coach Jim Hiller had spoken with him about the possibility in the offseason, and Tavares had already logged time on the wing for Canada at the World Championship in May. While he has spent the bulk of his Leafs career down the middle, he said the team’s depth makes flexibility necessary.
“Jimmy talked to me about it a little bit in the offseason. Something [they] might go to a little bit and try,” Tavares said. “I’ve been there at different instances in my career in different situations. Obviously, most of my time here has been down the middle, my natural position. But obviously, with the type of depth we have, players we have, skill sets, just do everything I can to go out there, play well, help the team, and make my teammates around me better and execute and do what I do well.”
Tavares does not view the move as something that inherently improves his individual game. He framed it as an opportunity to be effective in a different role and to play off his linemates. It certainly doesn’t seem like a position he prefers. But he’s the ultimate team player and wouldn’t indicate otherwise.
“I don’t know if I look at as helping my game,” he said. “I think naturally, I just want to go out there and be really effective and help the team. Sometimes you’re just put in different spots, at times you’re just on the wall more, less to the middle of the ice. So just understanding where you are throughout the structure and positionally, and then how I can use my skill sets through that, and create opportunities, be strong defensively.”
Hiller does not anticipate a difficult transition. He noted that Tavares has played wing in Toronto at different points and that the recent World Championship experience left him comfortable in either spot. With Paul also capable of shifting, the two are expected to rotate responsibilities, including faceoffs, rather than lock into fixed positions.
“He’ll take faceoffs. It’ll kind of be just the two of them, kind of just rotating positions more than anything.”
Hiller sees value in having two legitimate centres on the same line. It gives the coaching staff more comfort in the defensive zone, where one of the two is likely to play lower. He is also eager to see the combination produce offensively.
“I’m really looking forward to the line with John there,” Hiller said. “I think it should be a dangerous O-zone heavy line. That’s what I’m really looking to see from those three.”
Beyond the positional fit, Hiller highlighted the presence Tavares brings. He pointed to the team’s need for more offensive-zone time, better puck battles, and net-front work, areas where Tavares has long excelled.
“He’s just another veteran player with a real presence,” Hiller said. “And I think you know one of the things that we maybe struggled with is O-zone time, pucks, winning puck battles, getting the net front. That’s what John does extremely well. So I think you know just having that in the room, knowing that’s what he gives us on the ice too.”
Tavares was out with a lower-body injury and while Hiller never indicated what the injury was, the former Leafs captain told Hiller he has dealt with a similar injury previously, which helped him manage the recovery timeline. Hiller said he stayed on schedule, worked hard, and never fell behind. For Tavares, the return to full practice in a regular jersey carried its own significance.
Whether the line with Paul produces the offensive-zone pressure Hiller is seeking remains to be seen once Tavares is back in games. What is clear from both the player and the coach is that the Leafs view him as ready to contribute immediately, and they are comfortable deploying him on the wing to make it happen. With a top-six group looking for a boost, Tavares’ return should help in the department.
Why Maple Leafs Forward John Tavares Is Slated To Return As Winger Instead Of A Centre In Potential Return Against Canadiens
John Tavares is expected to return to the Toronto Maple Leafs lineup after roughly three weeks out, and the early indication is that he will do so on the wing.
Tavares skated on the second line of the wing alongside Nick Paul and William Nylander. He said the process has been challenging but positive, giving credit to the medical and performance staff for getting him back.
“Feeling good,” Tavares said. “It’s been a good three weeks now, I guess. And excited to be right there. ... Just excited, love to compete, and want to help the team.”
The shift to the wing is not entirely new territory. Tavares played left wing next to Paul in the final game before he was injured. Coach Jim Hiller had spoken with him about the possibility in the offseason, and Tavares had already logged time on the wing for Canada at the World Championship in May. While he has spent the bulk of his Leafs career down the middle, he said the team’s depth makes flexibility necessary.
“Jimmy talked to me about it a little bit in the offseason. Something [they] might go to a little bit and try,” Tavares said. “I think helps a little bit. Different style of game, different ice surface, but obviously, that’s where I played throughout May at the World Championships. So, I’ve been there at different instances in my career in different situations. Obviously, most of my time here has been down the middle, my natural position. But obviously, with the type of depth we have, players we have, skill sets, just do everything I can to go out there, play well, help the team, and make my teammates around me better and execute and do what I do well.”
Tavares does not view the move as something that inherently improves his individual game. He framed it as an opportunity to be effective in a different role and to play off his linemates. It certainly doesn’t seem like a position he prefers. But he’s the ultimate team player and wouldn’t indicate otherwise.
“I don’t know if I look at as helping my game,” he said. “I think naturally, I just want to go out there and be really effective and help the team. Sometimes you’re just put in different spots, at times you’re just on the wall more, less to the middle of the ice. So just understanding where you are throughout the structure and positionally, and then how I can use my skill sets through that, and create opportunities, be strong defensively.”
Hiller does not anticipate a difficult transition. He noted that Tavares has played wing in Toronto at different points and that the recent World Championship experience left him comfortable in either spot. With Paul also capable of shifting, the two are expected to rotate responsibilities, including faceoffs, rather than lock into fixed positions.
“He’ll take faceoffs. It’ll kind of be just the two of them, kind of just rotating positions more than anything.”
Hiller sees value in having two legitimate centres on the same line. It gives the coaching staff more comfort in the defensive zone, where one of the two is likely to play lower. He is also eager to see the combination produce offensively.
“I’m really looking forward to the line with John there,” Hiller said. “I think it should be a dangerous O-zone heavy line. That’s what I’m really looking to see from those three.”
Beyond the positional fit, Hiller highlighted the presence Tavares brings. He pointed to the team’s need for more offensive-zone time, better puck battles, and net-front work, areas where Tavares has long excelled.
“He’s just another veteran player with a real presence,” Hiller said. “And I think you know one of the things that we maybe struggled with is O-zone time, pucks, winning puck battles, getting the net front. That’s what John does extremely well. So I think you know just having that in the room, knowing that’s what he gives us on the ice too.”
Tavares was out with a lower-body injury and while Hiller never indicated what the injury was, the former Leafs captain told Hiller he has dealt with a similar injury previously, which helped him manage the recovery timeline. Hiller said he stayed on schedule, worked hard, and never fell behind. For Tavares, the return to full practice in a regular jersey carried its own significance.
Whether the line with Paul produces the offensive-zone pressure Hiller is seeking remains to be seen once Tavares is back in games. What is clear from both the player and the coach is that the Leafs view him as ready to contribute immediately, and they are comfortable deploying him on the wing to make it happen. With a top-six group looking for a boost, Tavares’ return should help in the department.
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