'I Feel Fine, Not Awesome': Maple Leafs' Kirill Marchenko Looking To Push Through What He Thinks Isn't His Best Form

thehockeynews.com

'Doesn't Matter For Me': Maple Leafs Kirill Marchenko Has No Problem On Off-Wing And Power-Play Bumper Positions

Kirill Marchenko has been pencilled in as the left winger on the top line for the Toronto Maple Leafs, even though he's been a right winger thus far in his NHL career for the most part. However, he has stressed that it doesn't matter to him where he plays, and this is why.