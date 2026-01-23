Logo
'I Hope That The Fans Pay Him Respect': Maple Leafs React To Welcoming Mitch Marner Back On Friday cover image

'I Hope That The Fans Pay Him Respect': Maple Leafs React To Welcoming Mitch Marner Back On Friday

David Alter
2h
It's expected to be an emotional rollercoaster as Mitch Marner returns to Toronto for the first time as a visitor.

If last week's game in Las Vegas between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights taught us anything, it's that the rematch on Friday at Scotiabank Arena is sure to be an emotionally-charged game. 

Mitch Marner returns to Toronto and will play as a visitor for the first time since the sign-and-trade that saw the player leave for the desert.

And following Toronto's last game, a 2-1 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings, spme of Marner's ex-teammates were asked about what they expect it will be like in the building when they play against the former Leaf of nine seasons.

He's been a special player for this team for a long time. He's been a big presence in the community as well, not just with hockey. So I would hope it's a warm welcome. I know he has nothing but good memories here, and I think the fans have experienced a lot of good memories with him as well. So he's a great guy. It's unfortunate he's not with our group anymore. But, yeah, I mean, I hope hockey is a place of respect, and I hope that the fans pay him respect. And I can't speak for everyone. and I don't know how everyone feels, but,  just with playing with him. I know he's been an unbelievable guy, and it's going to be emotional for him.

Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll on Marner
It's going to be good. I think Mitch did a lot for this city while he was here. He was a really good player for this team for a while. I was fortunate to play with him for only a short period of time, but he did a lot of good things, and, yeah, I'm sure it's going to be........... loud *smirk*.

Maple Leafs forward Scott Laughton on Marner's return.
I'm sure he's going to be emotional for him. He's been here a long time. He's been a big part of this organization. This is going to be good for him.

Maple Leafs defenseman Simon Benoit on Marner's return<br>

Brandon Carlo reflected on his own experience when he visited the Boston Bruins for the first time earlier this season as a visitor

A lot of emotions, but if there's anything I can say, it's a beautiful thing in all regards. Obviously, he was here for a long time, but I hope he just comes in and takes advantage of the opportunity to appreciate just all the memories that he's built over his years here, and there's definitely going to be an extra spring in his step for sure. But overall, I think we want to just continue to play our game, focus on ourselves, but that will be an emotional one for him for sure.

Maple Leafs defenseman Brandon Carlo on Marner's return.
