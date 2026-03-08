'I Love Being Here': Simon Benoit Happy To Remain With Maple Leafs Following First Time Hearing Trade Discussions

Despite being the subject of trade discussions for the first time, defenseman Simon Benoit remains committed to the Toronto Maple Leafs' logo even as the team struggles to snap a seven-game losing streak.
The Toronto Maple Leafs fell 5-2 to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, extending their losing streak to seven games. The team still does not have a win since the NHL held its three-week pause for the Olympic break. While it would be understandable for any player involved in trade discussions to be open to a change of scenery from a struggling team, Simon Benoit was happy to remain in Toronto when it was all said and done.
“I love being here. They gave me a chance, so obviously I want to play for this logo,” Benoit said after the game. “I try my hardest out there. Obviously, it’s not going the way I wish it would go.”
“I didn’t really think about it too much,” Benoit said regarding the deadline. “We lost some guys—all three of them. But it is what it is. We just have to stick with each other and keep playing hockey.”
Benoit remains an everyday option for the Leafs’ defense, though he has been scratched at times due to performance fluctuations. The 27-year-old has four assists in 56 games and is currently a minus-13, a shift from previous years in which he maintained a positive rating. In addition to Benoit, defenseman Brandon Carlo was another name floated in trade speculation, but he also remained in Toronto.