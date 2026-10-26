Maple Leafs GM John Chayka Talks Locker-Room Bonds, Sergei Bobrovsky’s Numbers And 'Hockey Savant' Auston Matthews Through 13 Games

“Actually, I think we were looking at it the other day. You know, historically a slow starter. I think this is his best start if you kind of look at some adjustments in the last four or five years, depending on how you look at it. So, again, you know, you need to win points and you need to have a good start to the season. But, you know, I think Sergei, we brought him in to be there when, you know, games get the pressure ramps up and, you know, we need a rock back there. So he’s moving well. He’s doing a lot of great things. I think it’s been great to have him in the locker room around the guys and just his presence and his detail and his preparation and his approach to wins, his approach to losses, it doesn’t really change. So I think there’s a lot of really good things there.”