Maple Leafs GM John Chayka Talks Locker-Room Bonds, Sergei Bobrovsky’s Numbers And 'Hockey Savant' Auston Matthews Through 13 Games

Toronto Maple Leafs
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Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2026 7:36 PMPublished Oct 26, 2026 7:36 PM
Chayka says the Leafs are not concerned by Sergei Bobrovsky's low save percentage to start the season, calling it normal.
CALGARY — After 13 games and a 7-4-2 record to start the season, Toronto Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka described a group that is still finding its footing in October while building genuine chemistry. He praised goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky’s presence and detailed the organization’s thoughtful approach to the crease, and singled out Auston Matthews’ off-ice leadership.
Chayka framed the early season as a developmental process rather than a results-driven sprint.
“I think it’s early. It’s been a bit of a journey. Ups and downs, adversity. Some games we played well, we didn’t get the results; some games we didn’t play well, got results and got a little bit of momentum here now. But it’s October. We’re not in the business of trying to win games in October, we’re trying to build a team over time that can be great when the games matter and so I think it’s been a good process that way, I think we went to Arizona a roster and kind of came back as a team and I think there’s a lot of genuine relationships that are being built, a lot of trust and confidence in one another.
"And, you know, the coaching staff’s done a nice job as they’ve kind of integrated, you know, their way of playing and the structure and the systems we’re trying to, you know, implement. And, you know, you put it all together and there’s a lot of positives, but it’s also early.”
On Bobrovsky, acquired in the off-season, Chayka noted that the veteran’s numbers align with historical slow starts and that this particular beginning ranks among his stronger ones in recent years. He also outlined a long-term plan focused on rest for both netminders, with organizational depth available.
“Actually, I think we were looking at it the other day. You know, historically a slow starter. I think this is his best start if you kind of look at some adjustments in the last four or five years, depending on how you look at it. So, again, you know, you need to win points and you need to have a good start to the season. But, you know, I think Sergei, we brought him in to be there when, you know, games get the pressure ramps up and, you know, we need a rock back there. So he’s moving well. He’s doing a lot of great things. I think it’s been great to have him in the locker room around the guys and just his presence and his detail and his preparation and his approach to wins, his approach to losses, it doesn’t really change. So I think there’s a lot of really good things there.”
Bobrovsky, who signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the club this summer as a free agent, is 3-3-2 this season with an .895 save percentage. Anthony Stolarz has fared better with a 4-1-0 record and .907 save percentage. Stolarz was a bit of a surprise starter for the club's 7-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers.
The Leafs have discussed that they have a plan when it comes to deploying a goaltending plan for the season and Chayka explained that ahead at the club's morning skate on Monday ahead of their game against the Calgary Flames.
“I think it’s like beginning with the end in mind a bit. It’s a long season, and both Sergei and Anthony, to look over their careers and most goalies, like they benefit from rest. And so we’re really confident in both goalies and have an affinity for AA (Artur Akhtyamov) as well down with the Marlies and, you know, believe he’s a good option as well if needed. And so, we feel like we have a bit of luxury to be thoughtful and, you know, look at all different options and then ultimately try to win games but have a bigger goal in mind too of keeping guys fresh and healthy and ready to play.”
Entering his first season as Maple Leafs GM, Chayka was asked what has stood out the most since taking the job and he pointed to the locker room and specifically Matthews.
“I would just say a nice thing to see is the guys in the locker room and how they feel. I guess the genuine relationships and care for one another. You put together a lot of different humans, there’s a lot of dynamics at play, and you never know. And what I’ve seen of Auston’s leadership, how he’s developed as a player, as a person, interacting with him, I think what impresses me most is his intelligence, both on the ice and off the ice. He’s certainly thinking about it at a different level than most players.”
Chayka pointed out Matthews' intelligence.
“When you have a discussion with a player, usually it’s kind of a first-order discussion. You ask them a question, they give you an answer. As Auston thinks about the game and his game and the team’s game dynamics, he’s obviously thinking about things deeply. He’s like a bit of a hockey savant, I would say, is how much he’s thinking about things and how intelligent he is about the game of hockey. I just think he’s thinking at a pretty sophisticated level relative to my experience with top guys. That’s been, I wouldn’t say surprising, but a nice benefit.”
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