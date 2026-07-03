'It Carries More Weight’: Teddy Blueger On Choosing Maple Leafs, Reanimating A Dominant Line And What He Learned From Sidney Crosby

"I think just about the importance of team cohesion. Culture type stuff... what makes a team tick," Blueger said. "I think the goal for any team is to kind of get to a point where you find this balance of guys caring about each other enough to where they're willing to sacrifice themselves for the good of the team... I think stuff that I took for granted early in my career in Pittsburgh with Sid setting the tone is practice habits, discipline of showing up on time, being respectful to each other, to the trainers, to the staff, things like that, that I think seem like when you take each thing on its own, it seems like a small thing, but you add them all up. It creates an environment within the facility that I think, you know, that environment's huge, and it has to be positive."