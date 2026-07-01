Former Canucks Forward Teddy Blueger Signs With The Leafs

Former Canucks forward Teddy Blueger is now a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs
Teddy Blueger is heading to the Toronto Maple Leafs. The 31-year-old center signed a two-year contract with the Leafs. Blueger's AAV will be $2.25 million.
The centre, who won the Stanley Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights back in 2023, first joined the Canucks as a free-agent signing in 2023–24. As a staple on Vancouver’s bottom-six, he spent some time with high-energy wingers Dakota Joshua and Conor Garland during this season, finishing the year with six goals and a career-high 22 assists, matching his previous points record of 28.
Blueger and Vancouver’s success led the forward to sign a two-year extension that summer, paying him an average of $1.8M per year.
In the 2024–25 season, Blueger was one of only two players to skate in all 82 games for Vancouver, the other being Jake DeBrusk. Through that time span, the centre recorded eight goals and 18 assists, remaining a consistent presence in the Canucks’ bottom-six despite their centre depth woes after the J.T. Miller trade and injuries to Elias Pettersson.
The 2025–26 season didn’t quite go as planned for Blueger, though the forward still managed to tie his career-high in goals scored in a single season with nine in 35 games. Two injuries took Blueger out of the first half of the season, with the forward not making his return until January 21 against the Washington Capitals.
From there, however, Blueger kicked things up a notch offensively speaking, scoring goals in back-to-back games against the New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins in January before recording a goal and three assists in Vancouver’s two February games prior to the 2026 Winter Olympic break. After representing Latvia at the Olympics, he strung together a four-game point-streak in April, in which he scored two goals and three assists.
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