‘It Fits His Bill’: Zach Hyman Not Surprised To See Former Maple Leafs Goalie Jack Campbell Transition To Wellness Coach

Former Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman explains why Jack Campbell is uniquely built for his new calling as a mental wellness coach.
Transitioning away from professional hockey is rarely a seamless process. For athletes who have defined their entire existence by the daily routine of rink visits, team travel, and game nights, stepping away from the sport often brings an abrupt, jarring shift in identity.
For former Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell, however, stepping off the ice hasn't meant stepping away from supporting athletes. Campbell is channeling his experiences into a brand-new calling as a mental wellness and performance coach—a career pivot that those who spent time sharing a dressing room with him say makes total sense.
Speaking at his annual charity golf tournament at Oakdale Golf & Country Club, Edmonton Oilers forward and former Maple Leafs teammate Zach Hyman offered high praise for Campbell's new venture. Having spent years alongside Campbell in Toronto, Hyman understands the challenge of leaving the game behind, but believes Campbell’s personal qualities make him uniquely qualified for the road ahead.
"Happy for him, excited for him," Hyman said when asked about Campbell’s career change. "It's not easy to transition from being a hockey player into doing something else. We live our whole life—since you're four years old, you put your skates on and you go play, and then oftentimes it's hard to find what your next passion is, right?"
Campbell’s journey through professional hockey was anything but a straight line. Drafted in the first round (11th overall) by the Dallas Stars in 2010, he carried the massive weight of high expectations early in his career. After struggling to find his footing, he endured years of minor league resets before eventually reinventing himself with the Los Angeles Kings and earning a trade to Toronto in early 2020.
In Toronto, Campbell captured the hearts of Leafs fans with his infectious positivity, raw vulnerability, and stellar play—including setting an NHL record for the longest season-opening win streak by a goaltender (11 games) during the 2020-21 campaign and earning an NHL All-Star nod in 2022. Yet, his career was also marked by deep personal accountability and open struggles with confidence during tough stretches under the intense media spotlight of a major market.
It is precisely those real-life highs and lows that Hyman believes will resonate so strongly with athletes seeking Campbell's guidance today.
"I think it fits his bill," Hyman explained. "Like, he's a great guy to talk to. He loves to listen. He's caring, and I think that he'll be a great mental wellness coach. I think that's what he's going for. And he's experienced a lot of ups and downs in his career, and I think he can relate to a lot of players."
In modern professional sports, mental health and performance psychology are no longer relegated to the background; they are recognized as vital components of an athlete's overall health and longevity. Players are under more scrutiny than ever before, navigating social media noise, high-pressure contract years, and the mental toll of injuries.
While traditional sports psychologists offer crucial theoretical framework, Campbell brings something exceedingly rare to the table: authentic, battle-tested perspective from someone who has lived through the absolute highest peaks and lowest valleys of modern NHL goaltending.
From being hailed as a savior in Toronto to working through difficult stretches in Edmonton and the AHL, Campbell has walked in the shoes of players struggling to find their game under intense public scrutiny.
As Campbell turns the page on his playing days, his transition represents a meaningful next chapter. He leaves behind a legacy as one of the most genuine teammates in recent Maple Leafs memory, taking those same empathetic traits into a field where they are needed most.
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